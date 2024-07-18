'Complete shutdown' starts with clash between police, Brac University students

From left, clash between students and police in front of Brac University campus in Merul Badda, smoke from the teargas shells, an injured student being carried into the campus by other students. These screengrabs were obtained from the videos of the scene.

The day of 'complete shutdown', as announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, started today (18 July) with a clash between police and Brac Univerisity students at its campus in the capital's Merul Badda.

Police fired rubber bullets and teargas shells around the campus, and several students were injured, as per the video footage obtained from the scene.

Meanwhile, residents in Dhaka and surrounding areas have reported experiencing mobile data disruptions since this morning.

As the day of the shutdown begins, here are all the latest developments as reported by our correspondents since 7:30am this morning:

11:40am

Protesting students from Brac University, East West University, Canadian University and Imperial College have kept their blockade in front of Brac University after the clash between police.

"We were having a peaceful sit-in when police started firing rubber bullets and teargas shells towards us at around 10:30am," claimed a protesting student of Imperial College who had been hit by a rubber bullet on his face.

Photo: TBS

11:26am

Students shut down Barishal in quota reform protest

School and college students in Barishal have taken to the streets in a pre-announced complete shutdown to demand reform of the quota system in government jobs.

The protest has brought the city to a standstill, with students blocking the Dhaka-Barishal highway at Rupatoli since 10:30am today (18 July).

"The police have asked us to leave the road," said student protestor Mahfuz. "But we will not leave. We will not go home until our demands are met. The government is being unjust to us."

10:45am

Police fired teargas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the students protesting in front of the Brac University campus. Several students were injured, as per the video footage obtained from the scene.

Our correspondent on the scene reported at least five students getting shot by the rubber bullets.

Earlier at 10am, students of Brac University, East West University, Canadian University and Imperial College had blocked the road and took position in front of the Brac campus.

Photo: Md Ashfakur Rahman

10:45am

A clash ensued between quota reform protestors and police, Chhatra League in the Shah Amanat Bridge area of Chattogram.

10:35am

After yesterday's violent clashes between the protesting students and teachers, the Dhaka University campus remained silent this morning.

Over a hundred BGB personnel have been seen at the gates of TSC and adjacent Suhrawardy Udyan.

Members of the police were stationed on strict guard at every turn, not allowing anyone in except ambulances and journalists.

10:15am

Mobile network disrupted in parts of country

People in Dhaka and other regions of the country have experienced disrupted mobile data services for over 24 hours, significantly impacting the use of popular social media applications such as Facebook and Messenger.

Affected areas in the city include Dhanmondi, Nilkhet, Palashi, Science Lab, Green Road, Jatrabari, and university-centric locations nationwide.

Since morning, customers were reportedly unable to access 4G mobile service anywhere in the country.

9:10am

The government has deployed 229 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to maintain law and order situation across the country centring today's "complete shutdown" programme announced by quota reform protesters.

The information was disclosed through a press release published by the Public Relations Office (PRO) of BGB this morning (18 July), which states, "229 platoons of BGB have been deployed in Dhaka and other districts centring the complete shutdown programme."

7:30am

Dhaka awoke with apprehension, and a day of tension began as the students' platform for quota reform called for a 'complete shutdown' across the country today.

Rickshaws and CNG autos were seen plying the city streets, while the presence of public buses was thin, similar to other early morning scenarios.

A significant number of office vehicles were carrying officials as on regular days. However, some private sector employees mentioned they had started early.