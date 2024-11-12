'Complaints are baseless, fabricated:' Giasuddin Chowdhury in response to BNP’s show-cause notice

The BNP vice-chairman, in the letter, wrote he is fully committed to the leadership of the party

Photo: Collected
BNP Vice-Chairman Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury has responded to the party's show cause notice describing the complaints against him as "baseless" and "fabricated." 

The show-cause notice issued to the BNP vice-chairman on 5 November accused him of involvement in extortion, violence and disrespectful behaviour towards party leadership in Chattogram's Raozan upazila. 

According to the show-cause notice, the allegations were brought in a report by an investigation committee formed by BNP, which also claimed Gias allegedly extorted large sums of money, regardless of political affiliation, from wealthy businesspersons in the region. 

Among the most alarming accusations is the claim that he demanded Tk1.5 crore from an expatriate businessman, Yasin, based in Oman. 

After Yasin refused to comply, Chowdhury's associates set fire to his house in Raozan as an act of retaliation, alleges the report.

What Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury has to say

The Business Standard obtained a copy of the 7 November letter the BNP vice-chairman sent as a reply to the show-cause notice. 

"I received your show-cause notice issued on 5 November through WhatsApp. Despite being abroad for medical treatment, I feel obligated to respond. My family, well-wishers, and I are hurt by the allegations mentioned in the notice," Gias Uddin Kader Chowdhury responded.

"Despite being a target of Awami League's wrath for the past 17 years, I never abandoned my party. I have successfully completed all party activities, ignoring the threats. I have stood by the BNP and its affiliated organisations, even attending to the funeral arrangements of party workers who were martyred or victimised by Awami goons." he added. 

"I want to clearly state that there is no opportunity to undermine or question the Bangladesh Nationalist Party [BNP] or to go against the decisions of the party high command. Someone has misinformed the party high command about me or my family for their personal gain. I am fully committed to the leadership of BNP," Gias further wrote.
 

