Competent commission needed for fair election, not just laws: Former CEC Abu Hena

Former chief election commissioner (CEC) Mohammad Abu Hena today said a competent Election Commission is required over merely having strong electoral laws to ensure fair elections.

He made these remarks to journalists following a meeting with the Election Reforms Commission in Dhaka.

Abu Hena said, "No matter how good the laws are, they will not yield positive results if not implemented properly. For fair elections, we need a competent Election Commission."

Reflecting on his experiences, he said, "I conducted the general elections in 1996. I was invited by the Commission and took this opportunity to share my recommendations."

The former CEC added that he hopes his recommendations will be considered and expressed his wish for all elections—general and otherwise—to be free, fair, and peaceful.

"We need to develop our political culture," he noted, stressing that candidate selection should be based on merit and local-level votes, rather than imposed choices. "If all parties adopt this practice, it will benefit the country."

When asked if there is a need to alter the electoral system, Abu Hena replied, "In my personal opinion, there is no need to change the electoral system. This system can be made effective. In countries that have proportional representation systems, it does not always work well."

He suggested that the existing system should be improved, as it is already familiar to the people. "It is better to leave decisions about the structure of the parliament to the parties."

Abu Hena underscored the need for an Election Commission staffed by competent, honest individuals unaffiliated with any party, committed to upholding fairness.

"It is not enough to just amend the laws. We need honest people who work and have a good reputation," he said, adding that the commitment to free and fair elections is essential for success.

Meanwhile, Badiul Alam Majumder, head of the Election Reforms Commission, expressed appreciation for Abu Hena's insights, saying, "We are encouraged by what he has said. He affirmed that we are on the right track according to his experience."

Badiul Alam further mentioned that the commission has made significant progress, having reviewed electoral laws in depth across 17-18 meetings, including receiving opinions from various political parties.

"We are satisfied with our progress. We will also engage with the media," he said. In response to questions on broader reforms, he noted that implementing some of the suggestions would require constitutional amendments, which will be further explored with relevant bodies.