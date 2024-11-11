Competent commission needed for fair election, not just laws: Former CEC Abu Hena

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 08:17 pm

Related News

Competent commission needed for fair election, not just laws: Former CEC Abu Hena

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 08:17 pm
Former chief election commissioner (CEC) Mohammad Abu Hena talks to journalists following a meeting with the Election Reforms Commission in Dhaka on 11 November. Photo: UNB
Former chief election commissioner (CEC) Mohammad Abu Hena talks to journalists following a meeting with the Election Reforms Commission in Dhaka on 11 November. Photo: UNB

Former chief election commissioner (CEC) Mohammad Abu Hena today said a competent Election Commission is required over merely having strong electoral laws to ensure fair elections. 

He made these remarks to journalists following a meeting with the Election Reforms Commission in Dhaka.

Abu Hena said, "No matter how good the laws are, they will not yield positive results if not implemented properly. For fair elections, we need a competent Election Commission."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Reflecting on his experiences, he said, "I conducted the general elections in 1996. I was invited by the Commission and took this opportunity to share my recommendations."

The former CEC added that he hopes his recommendations will be considered and expressed his wish for all elections—general and otherwise—to be free, fair, and peaceful.

"We need to develop our political culture," he noted, stressing that candidate selection should be based on merit and local-level votes, rather than imposed choices. "If all parties adopt this practice, it will benefit the country."

When asked if there is a need to alter the electoral system, Abu Hena replied, "In my personal opinion, there is no need to change the electoral system. This system can be made effective. In countries that have proportional representation systems, it does not always work well."

He suggested that the existing system should be improved, as it is already familiar to the people. "It is better to leave decisions about the structure of the parliament to the parties."

Abu Hena underscored the need for an Election Commission staffed by competent, honest individuals unaffiliated with any party, committed to upholding fairness.

"It is not enough to just amend the laws. We need honest people who work and have a good reputation," he said, adding that the commitment to free and fair elections is essential for success.

Meanwhile, Badiul Alam Majumder, head of the Election Reforms Commission, expressed appreciation for Abu Hena's insights, saying, "We are encouraged by what he has said. He affirmed that we are on the right track according to his experience."

Badiul Alam further mentioned that the commission has made significant progress, having reviewed electoral laws in depth across 17-18 meetings, including receiving opinions from various political parties.

"We are satisfied with our progress. We will also engage with the media," he said. In response to questions on broader reforms, he noted that implementing some of the suggestions would require constitutional amendments, which will be further explored with relevant bodies.

Top News

Election Commission / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

4h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

1h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

1h | Videos
TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

3h | Videos
What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

2h | Videos