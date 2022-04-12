Comparison of Bangladesh with Sri Lanka is shameful: PMO

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 06:57 pm

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said it is a shame to compare Bangladesh with Sri Lanka when the country has made it to the strongest economic position in South Asia in its 50 years of independence.

"Bangladesh will have no problem in repaying the foreign debt within the next decade,'' Ahmed Kaikaus, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, told a conference held at the PMO office Tuesday (12 April).

Economic Relations Secretary Fatema Yasmin, who was also present at the conference, said that most of the foreign loans taken by Bangladesh are multilateral and bilateral. 

She said these loans have low risk and a long repayment period. 

On the other hand, she continued, most of Sri Lanka's debt is in commercial and sovereign bonds, which have to be repaid in 5 years with high-interest rates.

The ERD secretary noted that Sri Lanka's foreign debt is $35 billion and the country has to repay $7.5 billion annually. 

On the other hand, she explained, Bangladesh has an external debt of $50 billion but spends $2.5 billion annually on debt repayment.

She said although the interest rate on Sri Lankan loans is more than 8%, the interest rate on foreign loans taken by Bangladesh is 1.4% and the repayment period is 30 years. 

"Bangladesh does not have high-interest rate commercial loans and sovereign bonds," she added.

Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder said the four major economies in South Asia are India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. 

"But the size of Bangladesh's GDP is more than that of Pakistan and Sri Lanka combined." 

He further said Bangladesh generates more export revenue than the two countries' total export earnings and Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves are twice the sum of their reserves.

Ahmed Kaikaus said after analysing the country's economic data for three hours the prime minister has become confirmed that there was no risk of Bangladesh facing foreign debt repayment crisis. 

"It is far from being like Sri Lanka. She (PM) is not worried at all." 

"While we are proud and rejoicing over Bangladesh's achievements in the 50 years of independence, it is ridiculous to compare Bangladesh with Sri Lanka in such a way as to suppress national achievement," added Ahmed Kaikaus.

Bangladesh-Sri Lanka / Economic crisis / debt crisis

