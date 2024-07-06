Company fined Tk1 lakh, manager sentenced to jail for making substandard drinks in Cumilla

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 09:38 pm

200 cartons of drinks manufactured by the company were seized and destroyed

Seized drinks. Photo: TBS
Seized drinks. Photo: TBS

A mobile court in Cumilla today (6 July) fined a beverage company Tk1 lakh and sentenced its manager to one month in jail for manufacturing substandard drinks and lacking a product quality certificate.

Laksam upazila administration and Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) jointly conducted the mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer MD Abdul Hai Siddiqui.

BSTI Cumilla Deputy Director KM Hanif said Fahim Food Products, located in Thakurpara, Laksam, was fined Tk1 lakh under the BSTI Act-2018 for manufacturing and selling artificial flavoured drinks products without quality inspection and quality certificate from the BSTI.

Additionally, the company's manager Md Shahabuddin was sentenced to one month in jail, he added. 

As per the mobile court's orders, 200 cartons of drinks manufactured by the company were seized and destroyed.

