Ijtema influx behind Airport Road gridlock: DMP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 10:01 pm

Related News

Ijtema influx behind Airport Road gridlock: DMP

The first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema is set to begin on Friday

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 10:01 pm
Passengers left the public transport and headed towards their destinations on foot as their transports stuck in congestion for hours due to the programs of the two major political parties of the country. The photo was taken on Mayor Mohammed Hanif Flyover in the capital’s Kaptan Bazar area on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Passengers left the public transport and headed towards their destinations on foot as their transports stuck in congestion for hours due to the programs of the two major political parties of the country. The photo was taken on Mayor Mohammed Hanif Flyover in the capital’s Kaptan Bazar area on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Heavy traffic congestion on the Airport Road, which had gripped the northern part of the capital since Wednesday night, turned into a nightmare for commuters as the gridlock continued for hours on Thursday.

The devotees attending this year's Ijtema intensified the already overwhelmed traffic load in the area, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Abu Saleh Md Raihan told The Business Standard (TBS).

The first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema – the second-largest congregation of Muslims – is set to begin on Friday (13 January) on the bank of the Turag River at Tongi.

Starting from the Gazipur-Tongi area, the gridlock extended beyond the Ijtema area to the capital's Mohakhali, Rampura and Mirpur's Kalshi areas.

Abu Saleh Md Raihan said traffic on the 22-kilometre-long stretch from Tongi to Mohakhali remained stagnant till Thursday noon. Vehicular movements started to become normal from around 12 pm after additional traffic police personnel were deployed along the road.

Commuters, especially office-goers, to and from those areas seemed to suffer a lot during the morning rush hours due to intense tailbacks.

Sanzida Akter, a resident of the Mirpur area who works at Le Meridien hotel, had to wait around three and half hours to reach her Khilhet office from Mirpur.

"I am lucky that I was travelling on an official transport vehicle. Otherwise, I probably had to walk on foot to reach the destination or return home," she told The Business Standard.

The hotelier executive also talked about the sufferings of thousands of people in the gridlock from Kalshi to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. 

"I saw many outbound air passengers leaving their vehicles and walking along the sidewalks to reach the Airport on time, carrying heavy luggage on their shoulders," she added.   

According to traffic control sources, a U-tern in Tongi and heavy pressure of vehicles on the narrow Ashulia road are to blame for this concurring traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

Mohammad Saiful Malik, an assistant commissioner of Traffic Police Uttara Division, told TBS, "The Bishwa Ijtema, after a two-year hiatus, has aggravated the Tongi bound traffic on Uttara road, an area already squeezed by the segmented construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. All these have contributed to the worsened traffic situation in the area."

Top News

traffic congestion / Dhaka traffic / Airport Road

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'