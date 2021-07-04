Commuters suffer as full-fledged monsoon showers inundate capital

A heavy morning shower swamped many parts of the capital Dhaka today, causing suffering to city dwellers, who came out of their homes to complete necessary tasks amid lockdown.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, 1.6mm of rain was recorded in the last 24 hours in Dhaka until 6am Sunday.

Meanwhile, various areas of the capital have witnessed rainwater accumulating on the roads.

The streets of the capital's Lalmatia and Dhanmondi 27 area, alongside Karwan Bazar kitchen market, have been flooded with knee-deep water.

The sorry state of Mirpur, Rampura and Badda remained the same as they were the hardest-hit by waterlogging. Locals there were seen wading through ankle-deep water to reach their destination as the rain continued unrelented.

Photo: TBS

Besides, roads in Gulshan, Badda, Kuril Bishwa Road, Malibagh, Sewrapara, Kazipara part of Begum Rokeya Sarani, Agargaon crossing, Bijoy Sarani crossing, Kalabagan, Farmgate, Shegunbagicha, Bijoy Nagari, Motsho Bhaban and Fakirapool areas are waterlogged as well.

A number of vehicles remained stranded at different city streets due to waterlogging since morning.\

Photo: TBS

According to the Met Office weather website, light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Khulna divisions, and at a few places over Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over the country.