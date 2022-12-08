Commuters suffer due to transport shortage ahead of BNP's Dhaka rally

City dwellers are suffering as the number of buses on Dhaka roads are comparatively lower than usual on Thursday. Some bus owners have refrained from operating buses on the roads amid fears of violence and vandalism ahead of BNP's national rally on 10 December.

BNP leaders and activists had started gathering in front of their central office in Nayapaltan since Wednesday morning. Clashes ensued as police tried to disperse them from the location.

On Thursday morning, law enforcers along with armoured vehicles were deployed in areas surrounding Nayapaltan.

No one is being allowed to enter the area without ID as police set up barricades at the Nightingale intersection in Bijoynagar and Fakirapool crossings.

No vehicles were seen in front of the BNP office on Thursday morning.

When BNP leaders and activists tried to enter the area defying the barricade they were dispersed by the police.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was stopped by the members of law enforcement forces from entering the political party's central office.