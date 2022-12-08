Commuters suffer due to transport shortage ahead of BNP's Dhaka rally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 01:27 pm

Related News

Commuters suffer due to transport shortage ahead of BNP's Dhaka rally

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 01:27 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

City dwellers are suffering as the number of buses on Dhaka roads are comparatively lower than usual on Thursday. Some bus owners have refrained from operating buses on the roads amid fears of violence and vandalism ahead of BNP's national rally on 10 December.

BNP leaders and activists had started gathering in front of their central office in Nayapaltan since Wednesday morning. Clashes ensued as police tried to disperse them from the location.

On Thursday morning, law enforcers along with armoured vehicles were deployed in areas surrounding Nayapaltan.

No one is being allowed to enter the area without ID as police set up barricades at the Nightingale intersection in Bijoynagar and Fakirapool crossings.

No vehicles were seen in front of the BNP office on Thursday morning.

When BNP leaders and activists tried to enter the area defying the barricade they were dispersed by the police.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was stopped by the members of law enforcement forces from entering the political party's central office.

Top News

transport / Buses / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

2h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

3h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

3h | Panorama
Recessions lead the investors to take money out of stocks and other risky investments, and are willing to accept low returns in safe, long-term fixed income investments. Photo: Reuters

What the inverted yield curve says about the next recession

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

2h | Videos
Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

15h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points