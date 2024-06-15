Commuters enjoy smooth Eid travel with no traffic jam on Bangabandhu Expressway, Padma Bridge

Vehicles stand in queues in front of the toll plaza of Padma Bridge. Photo: TBS

With just two days left before Eid-ul-Adha, people from the southern districts of Bangladesh are returning home using the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway and Padma Bridge.

Authorities said homegoers have been enjoying a smooth and hassle-free travel experience this Eid eased traffic on the route.

Alongside long-distance public transportation, many of the commuters are traveling with their families in personal vehicles and motorcycles on this highway.

From early Saturday morning, no congestion or inconvenience to passengers was reported at the Munshiganj end of the Bangabandhu Expressway.

Vehicles were seen crossing the Padma Bridge smoothly via this highway.

At the toll plaza on the southern end of the Padma Bridge, tolls are being collected at seven booths, taking only about 5-6 seconds per vehicle.

There was an 8-km-long tailback at the Padma Bridge toll plaza yesterday (14 June) due to a slowdown in the operation of the weighing scale machines used for trucks

"The situation normalised in the afternoon. From early Saturday, people from South-West Bengal are travelling to their destinations smoothly and without interruption," said Inspector ASM Ziaul Haider of Mawa Traffic Police.