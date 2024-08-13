Commuter trains resume operations with normal passenger flow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 04:40 pm
13 August, 2024, 04:40 pm

“The short-distance mail, local, and commuter trains have been running smoothly since morning. Given that trains have just resumed after a long suspension, there has not been a rush. Passengers are able to purchase tickets and board trains without any hassle. Additionally, the trains are running on schedule,” said Kamalapur railway station master Anwar Hossain.

A file photo of the Maitree Express
Local, mail, and commuter trains have resumed operations on short-distance routes from today (13 August), with normal passenger turnout. 

Unlike previous instances of overwhelming crowds, the first day saw a calm and orderly atmosphere.

"The short-distance mail, local, and commuter trains have been running smoothly since morning. Given that trains have just resumed after a long suspension, there has not been a rush. Passengers are able to purchase tickets and board trains without any hassle. Additionally, the trains are running on schedule," said Kamalapur railway station master Anwar Hossain.

Freight train operations resumed yesterday (12 August), and the authorities plan to restart intercity trains from Thursday (15 August).

"Intercity trains operate over longer distances, often run late into the night, requiring increased security measures. Railway police and the Railway Security Force (RNB) are essential for ensuring this safety. This is why we're taking some time before resuming intercity train services," explained Sardar Shahadat Ali, director general of Bangladesh Railway. 

Railway officials also cited additional reasons for the delayed resumption of intercity trains. 

"Intercity train tickets are usually sold in advance, so passengers need a few days to book their tickets once the service resumes. Furthermore, after a long suspension, the staff requires time to prepare for smooth operations to avoid inconveniences for passengers," officials explained

Bangladesh Railway / Commuter train / Intercity Train

