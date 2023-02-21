Communal forces trying to rise again under BNP's leadership: Quader

Bangladesh

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said the communal and militant forces are trying to rise again in the country under the leadership of BNP.

"BNP is the home for communal-violence and militancy. Communal forces are working under the leadership of BNP. It is trying to create arson terrorism again," he said.

Quader said these after paying rich tributes to the language martyrs by placing wreaths at Azimpur graveyard on the occasion of Shaheed Dibash (Martyrs Day) and the International Mother Language Day.

In response to the allegation of BNP leaders that 'Awami League has destroyed the election system by establishing one-party rule', the veteran AL leader said that the Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BaKSAL) was formed in 1975.

"It was not a party. It was a national party comprising several political parties," he added.

"I would like to remind BNP once again that Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP, joined BaKSAL by giving application to BaKSAL chairman Sheikh Mujibur Rahman officially," he said.

BNP has no rights to slander that party which Ziaur Rahman joined by giving application, Quader added.

He urged the pro-liberation forces to work together under the leadership of people-friendly leader and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to combat against arson terrorists.

The AL general secretary also demanded for making Bangla, mother tongue of around 30 crore people across the world, as the official language of the United Nations.

Earlier, an AL-delegation led by AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader laid wreaths there in memory of language heroes at Azimpur graveyard.

AL Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries Ahmed Hossain and Advocate Afzal Hossain and Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, were preset, among others, on the occasion.

