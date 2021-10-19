Communal attack carried out to turn the country into a failed state: Liberation Minister

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said, on Tuesday, that a group of people are carrying out communal attacks on minorities to turn the country into a failed state like Pakistan.

The Minister said that the country and the world have seen a special group of conspirators who cannot accept our independence and try to hinder our progress.

The Minister said, "Soon the real culprits will be identified and everyone will know," while he laid the foundation stone of Collectorate High School in Circuit House area of Gazipur along with State Minister of Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell and Deputy Commissioner SM Tariqul Islam.

 

