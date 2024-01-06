Commonwealth urges political, civic leaders to contribute to creating conducive environment for polls

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC, has called on all political and civic leaders in Bangladesh to contribute to creating a conducive environment for citizens to peacefully exercise their right to vote.

She also urged leaders to continue strengthening the country's cherished values of democratic governance.

Noting that Bangladesh will host the first national election of 2024 among all Commonwealth countries, the Secretary-General said, "In this momentous year, when more than sixty nations are expected to hold national elections, representing almost half of the world's population, we remember the Commonwealth family's commitment to peace and democracy."

"Looking towards and beyond the elections of 7 January, I urge leaders, candidates, and parties to actively encourage all to advance the Commonwealth values of democracy, the rule of law, and human rights in Bangladesh," she added.

Following an invitation by the Bangladesh Election Commission, a Commonwealth Expert Team (CET) is in the country ahead of the parliamentary election on 7 January 2024.

The Secretary-General also noted their responsibility to youth and future generations.

"I am sure I echo the sentiments of the people of Bangladesh, a treasured member of the Commonwealth, in calling on all political and civic leaders to foster tolerance, respect, and understanding, and discourage violence and hate speech," said Patricia Scotland.

In keeping with Commonwealth values and again echoing the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people, she encouraged all to resolve electoral disputes through the relevant legal channels.

"Our Commonwealth family thrives when we encourage the invaluable contributions of civil society and when we promote judicial independence and media freedom. As Bangladesh nears this important moment, I wish all its leaders and people the very best in continuing the democratic journey of their beloved Sonar Bangla," she expressed.

In keeping with her pre-election statements on countries around the Commonwealth, the Secretary-General reiterated that the Commonwealth Secretariat will continue to support members of the Commonwealth family to strengthen their democratic institutions.

Former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding, is leading a ten-person Commonwealth Expert Team (CET) assigned to observe the Bangladesh general elections.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC, following an invitation from the Bangladesh Election Commission, appointed the cross-functional team of experts.

The full composition of the Commonwealth Expert Team includes:

Chairperson: Bruce Golding, former Prime Minister, Jamaica, Dr Samuel Azu'u Fonkam, former Chairman, Elections Cameroon, Sabyasachi Banerjee, Advocate and Special Public Prosecutor, Calcutta High Court, India, Pauline Njoroge, digital media specialist, Kenya, Jeffrey Salim Waheed, former Deputy Foreign Minister, Maldives, Prof Attahiru Jega, former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria, Hennah Joku, media specialist, Papua New Guinea, Prof Dinesha Samararatne, Professor, Department of Public & International Law, Faculty of Law, University of Colombo and Member of Constitutional Council of Sri Lanka; Terry Dale Ince, gender and human rights advocate, organizational development consultant and Founder of CEDAW Committee of Trinidad and Tobago, Mark Stephens, Partner, Howard Kennedy LLP and Member of Commonwealth Lawyers Association, United Kingdom.