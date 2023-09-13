Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum opens office in Dhaka for trade facilitation

CWEIC Chairman Lord Marland and Prime Minister’s Advisor Salman F Rahman inaugurated the liaison office in Baridhara J Block in Dhaka on Tuesday (12 September).

Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum, an initiative of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), has opened an office in Dhaka to facilitate trade and investment in Bangladesh.

CWEIC Chairman Lord Marland and Prime Minister's Advisor Salman F Rahman inaugurated the liaison office in Baridhara J Block in Dhaka on Tuesday (12 September).

CWEIC Chairman Lord Marland said, "Bangladesh is one of the great emerging markets in the world. it is the second-highest-growth country in the world.

"The Commonwealth is home to 2.5 billion people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries. Despite the Commonwealth not being a formal trading bloc, the member countries get benefit from a substantial trade advantage."

Marland mentioned that the office will facilitate local businesses to avail an array of trade and investment opportunities from the Commonwealth.

Addressing the event, Salman F Rahman said the Commonwealth has strong economies like Australia, Canada, and India have to support diverse industries of mining, manufacturing, and technology across other member countries.

Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum, organised by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), in partnership with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ZI Foundation, is taking place on 13-14 September.

The two-day event, focusing on trade and investment opportunities among Commonwealth member countries, is being held at the InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam ‍and Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) Strategic Advisor and CEO Z Group Zillur Hussain MBE also present at the inauguration programme.

Commonwealth of Nations, often simply referred to as the Commonwealth, is an international association of 56 member states, the vast majority of which are former territories of the British Empire.