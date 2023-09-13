Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum opens office in Dhaka for trade facilitation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 09:45 pm

Related News

Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum opens office in Dhaka for trade facilitation

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 09:45 pm
CWEIC Chairman Lord Marland and Prime Minister’s Advisor Salman F Rahman inaugurated the liaison office in Baridhara J Block in Dhaka on Tuesday (12 September).
CWEIC Chairman Lord Marland and Prime Minister’s Advisor Salman F Rahman inaugurated the liaison office in Baridhara J Block in Dhaka on Tuesday (12 September).

Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum, an initiative of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), has opened an office in Dhaka to facilitate trade and investment in Bangladesh.

CWEIC Chairman Lord Marland and Prime Minister's Advisor Salman F Rahman inaugurated the liaison office in Baridhara J Block in Dhaka on Tuesday (12 September).

CWEIC Chairman Lord Marland said, "Bangladesh is one of the great emerging markets in the world. it is the second-highest-growth country in the world.

"The Commonwealth is home to 2.5 billion people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries. Despite the Commonwealth not being a formal trading bloc, the member countries get benefit from a substantial trade advantage."

Marland mentioned that the office will facilitate local businesses to avail an array of trade and investment opportunities from the Commonwealth.

Addressing the event, Salman F Rahman said the Commonwealth has strong economies like Australia, Canada, and India have to support diverse industries of mining, manufacturing, and technology across other member countries.

Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum, organised by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), in partnership with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ZI Foundation, is taking place on 13-14 September.

The two-day event, focusing on trade and investment opportunities among Commonwealth member countries, is being held at the InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam ‍and Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) Strategic Advisor and CEO Z Group Zillur Hussain MBE also present at the inauguration programme.

Commonwealth of Nations, often simply referred to as the Commonwealth, is an international association of 56 member states, the vast majority of which are former territories of the British Empire.

Top News

Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

37m | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

4h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

4h | TBS Stories
India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

4h | TBS SPORTS