Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum to be held in Dhaka for the first time from on 13-14 Sep

The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) has announced the inaugural Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum, set to take place in Dhaka, on the 13th and 14th of September.

This event, organised in partnership with the ZI Foundation, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to foster trade, investment, and economic growth in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

At a press conference held in Dhaka, esteemed individuals including Salman F Rahman, the private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, Lord Swire KCMG, member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom and deputy chairman of CWEIC, Md Shahriar Alam, MP, state minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, and Zillur Hussain MBE, strategic advisor of CWEIC, among others, revealed the exciting news.

Lokman Hossain Mia, BIDA executive chairman, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming forum. As the country's apex investment promotion agency, BIDA aims to capitalise on the opportunities generated by the event.

He emphasised BIDA's commitment to providing seamless investment services to businesses interested in exploring opportunities in Bangladesh. Mia highlighted the significance of the Commonwealth's extensive network, consisting of 56 member countries and a population of 2.5 billion, which accounts for one-third of the global population.

The combined GDP of the Commonwealth countries exceeds $13 trillion, projected to reach $19.5 trillion by 2027. Leveraging this vast network, BIDA seeks to forge new partnerships and facilitate foreign direct investment (FDI) and trade with member countries.

Furthermore, Mia said the advantages of Commonwealth membership, noting that the average bilateral trading costs between Commonwealth countries are 19% lower compared to non-member countries. This revelation underscores the potential for Bangladesh to leverage diverse market access opportunities for its products and services within the Commonwealth.

Bangladesh's participation in the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum marks a historic milestone as the country hosts this event for the first time. Previous forums have been successfully held in member states such as the United Kingdom, Singapore, Kenya, Rwanda, and Malta. Bangladesh joined the Commonwealth as its 34th member in 1972, sharing common values with the voluntary association of 56 nations that collectively represent one-third of the world's population.

Salman F Rahman, the private industry and investment adviser to the premier, highlighted Bangladesh's remarkable economic development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He acknowledged the nation's efforts and the support received from Commonwealth members, who have played a crucial role in Bangladesh's journey towards becoming a middle-income country by 2026. Many of Bangladesh's largest trade partners are members of the Commonwealth, further underscoring the importance of this forum.

CWEIC Deputy Chairman Lord Swire KCMG expressed his optimism about the immense opportunities available to Bangladeshi companies within the Commonwealth. With 56 countries representing untapped potential and limitless possibilities, the Commonwealth offers a remarkable chance for economic exploration and growth.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP, emphasised the need for the Commonwealth to address the vulnerabilities of the least developed countries (LDCs), landlocked developing countries (LLDCs), small island developing states (SIDS), and countries with special needs.

Key areas of focus include ensuring the continuation of trade-related Generalised System of Preferences (GSPs) beyond LDC graduation, encouraging private capital flows, and providing flexible financing for green technology transfer.

CWEIC Strategic Advisor Zillur Hussain MBE confirmed the attendance of heads of state, political leaders, and business leaders from Commonwealth member states at the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum in Dhaka.

This highly anticipated event will serve as a platform to promote trade, investment, and economic growth, with a specific focus on fostering partnerships, promoting innovation, and exploring avenues for sustainable and inclusive economic development in Bangladesh.