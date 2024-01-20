Commonwealth Secretary General congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election as PM

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a congratulatory letter sent to the Bangladesh prime minister, she wrote, "The (Commonwealth) Secretariat stands ready to support you as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, in continuing your important work."

"It gives me pleasure to write to you after your re-election as Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," she said, adding, "Please accept my warm congratulations and my best wishes as you begin your new term in office."

Mentioning that Bangladesh is a treasured member of the Commonwealth family, Patricia Scotland said, "Our diverse nations are bound by the shared values that are reflected in our Charter, including those of peace, democracy, and sustainable development."

She noted that Bangladesh's active engagement and leadership in the Commonwealth is greatly appreciated by its members, including on issues of ocean stewardship and climate change, digital innovation, trade and investment, youth, gender equality, and mental health.

"We look forward to continuing and building on this collaboration, to support Bangladesh in achieving its full range of priorities during your fifth term in office," she added.

The Commonwealth Secretary General said that she is conscious of the historical journey of Bangladesh for freedom, democracy and development.

She went on saying, "I was encouraged by the vision you outlined after assuming office, which emphasised the principles of transparency and accountability."

In this connection, she also recalled the exhortation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, of "friendship to all, malice towards none".

"These values are mirrored in our Commonwealth Charter, which calls for tolerance, respect and understanding and delivering the many facets of sustainable development," she added.

The secretary-general said that she was pleased to have deployed a Commonwealth Expert Team of independent observers for the recent elections, led by the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding.

She continued, "I look forward to receiving the Team's report with its findings and recommendations, and to an opportunity to discuss these with you."

Patricia Scotland said, "I also look forward to welcoming you back to Marlborough House in London, and looking ahead, to meeting you at the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which will take place in Samoa in the week of 21 October 2024."

She ended: "I wish you every success."