‘Common’, not ‘low-grade’ dates: Commerce ministry changes term, apologises after social media outcry

The Ministry of Commerce today (14 March) issued a new directive changing the term "low-grade dates" to "commonly available dates" after widespread criticism on social media platforms.

Alongside the revision, State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu also extended an apology for the initial misclassification.

"In light of recent feedback, we have updated the classification from 'low-grade dates' to 'commonly available dates'," the ministry announced in a statement.

"For several days now, there has been a lot of trolling on social media. We made a mistake in our language that needed correction. We have corrected it later, but that was not highlighted," State Minister Ahsanul Islam said in a press briefing held at the secretariat addressing Consumer Rights Day.

The minister also reiterated the ministry's commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and improving market conditions.

"We receive a lot of praise from various quarters for our efforts to improve market conditions and protect consumer rights through the work of the Consumer Rights Protection department. We want to continue this work.

"Along the way, we make minor mistakes, and I always say that if these efforts are highlighted instead of the mistakes, and if the problems are communicated to us, then those can be resolved."

Earlier on 11 March, the commerce ministry sent a letter to the president of the FBCCI and the president of the Bangladesh Fresh Fruits Importers Association, setting the price of dates.

The letter said the price for "very ordinary/low-quality dates" was set at Tk150-165 per kg and the price for "widely used Zahidi dates" was Tk170-180.