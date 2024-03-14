‘Common’, not ‘low-grade’ dates: Commerce ministry changes term, apologises after social media outcry

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 02:17 pm

Related News

‘Common’, not ‘low-grade’ dates: Commerce ministry changes term, apologises after social media outcry

Alongside the revision, State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu also extended an apology for the initial classification

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 02:17 pm
A visual of the commerce ministry
A visual of the commerce ministry

The Ministry of Commerce today (14 March) issued a new directive changing the term "low-grade dates" to "commonly available dates" after widespread criticism on social media platforms. 

Alongside the revision, State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu also extended an apology for the initial misclassification.

"In light of recent feedback, we have updated the classification from 'low-grade dates' to 'commonly available dates'," the ministry announced in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"For several days now, there has been a lot of trolling on social media. We made a mistake in our language that needed correction. We have corrected it later, but that was not highlighted," State Minister Ahsanul Islam said in a press briefing held at the secretariat addressing Consumer Rights Day.

The minister also reiterated the ministry's commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and improving market conditions. 

"We receive a lot of praise from various quarters for our efforts to improve market conditions and protect consumer rights through the work of the Consumer Rights Protection department. We want to continue this work. 

"Along the way, we make minor mistakes, and I always say that if these efforts are highlighted instead of the mistakes, and if the problems are communicated to us, then those can be resolved."

Earlier on 11 March, the commerce ministry sent a letter to the president of the FBCCI and the president of the Bangladesh Fresh Fruits Importers Association, setting the price of dates. 

The letter said the price for "very ordinary/low-quality dates" was set at Tk150-165 per kg and the price for "widely used Zahidi dates" was Tk170-180.

Top News

dates / Ramadan 2024 / Iftar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

5h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

20h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

38m | Videos
The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

2h | Videos
Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

3h | Videos
Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

4h | Videos