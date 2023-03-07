Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa made BIWTA chairman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 10:27 pm

Related News

Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa made BIWTA chairman

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 10:27 pm
Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa made BIWTA chairman

Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa joined the post of chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on 6 March.

He succeeded Commodore (now Rear Admiral) Gholam Sadek, reads a press release.

After receiving his commission in the Navy in 1992, Commodore Arif gained experience from various command, training and staff positions in a distinguished career spanning 30 years.

Besides, in his current designation, he was working as the Director General of the Armed Forces Department, Directorate of Military and Civil Liaison and Drafting Authority at the Navy Headquarters.

BIWTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

12h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

13h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

51m | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

4h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

3h | TBS Stories
The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters