Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa made BIWTA chairman

Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa joined the post of chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on 6 March.

He succeeded Commodore (now Rear Admiral) Gholam Sadek, reads a press release.

After receiving his commission in the Navy in 1992, Commodore Arif gained experience from various command, training and staff positions in a distinguished career spanning 30 years.

Besides, in his current designation, he was working as the Director General of the Armed Forces Department, Directorate of Military and Civil Liaison and Drafting Authority at the Navy Headquarters.