Commodity prices will remain at tolerable level during Ramadan: PM Hasina tells parliament

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina responds to question from the members of the parliament during PM’s question answer session in the House on Wednesday (28 February). Photo: PID

The prices of essential commodities will be reined in at a tolerable level during the month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today (27 February).

"I hope that the price inflation will remain at a tolerable level during the holy month of Ramadan and it will be possible to rein in the prices of daily necessities in the market," she said while responding to a written question from ruling party MP (Bhola) Ali Azam during PM's question-answer session in the parliament.

The premier stated that the present government is always trying to ease the suffering of the people as it is the people's government.

"The government is doing everything to maintain normal prices of essential consumer goods. We have already managed to contain the abnormal rise in consumer prices to a large extent," she said.

She mentioned that Bangladesh is feeling the pressure of imported inflation due to the increase in the prices of some products such as fuel oil, edible oil, wheat, fertilisers and various food products, consumer goods and industrial raw materials in the world market.

The prime minister also said various duty exemptions are being provided to cut down inflation.

In response to a question from Awami League's another Bhola MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury, she said the country is continuously moving forward and with the growing economic activities and the quality of life of people has also improved.

"As a result, the demand for natural gas, the main driving force of the economy, is also increasing gradually. So it is not possible to maintain the supply to meet demand of gas," she added.

She also highlighted the steps taken by the government for the development of the energy sector.

Reiterating the government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the prime minister told Independent MP (elected from Kishoreganj) Sohrab Uddin that graft hampers overall development of the country.

"It is not possible to prevent corruption only through law enforcement and punishment. Corruption will be eradicated from the society and the state through a coordinated initiative by building a social movement," she said.

Replying to another question by Awami League lawmaker from Laxmipur Noor Uddin Chowdhury Nayan, the prime minister said that initiatives will be taken to construct Shaheed Minar in all educational institutions now without Shaheed Minar.

In response to the question of Independent MP elected from Nilphamari Siddiqul Alam, Hasina said that no project for the construction of multi-storied residential flats has been taken up for the purpose of rehabilitating the people living in Bihari camp and improving their quality of life.

"Planned multi-storied residential flats can be constructed with government funding or grants … after feasibility studies," she said.