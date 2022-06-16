Committee: Print of Bangabandhu’s 7th March speech in constitution contains 136 errors

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivering his historic 7th March Speech at a huge public rally at Race Course Maidan (Suhrawardy Udyan, March 7, 1971). Photo: 100 years of Mujib

A High Court-directed committee has found that the print version of Bangabandhu's historic 7th March in the constitution contains 136 errors.

A report in this regard from the Ministry of Law was submitted to the relevant bench of the High Court on Thursday.

The HC bench of justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Khizir Hayat Khan will hear the writ petition in this regard but the date has not been fixed yet, said, petitioner's lawyer Subir Nandi Das.

"Hopefully the High Court will hear the petition next week," he said.

On 10 March, 2020, a HC bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order after a hearing on a writ filed by Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das on behalf of Kashed Ali, a resident of Raynagar village in Rajbari district on 5 March.

The court also sought a report with all the documents after analysing every audio and video of the speech within six weeks.

According to the order, a committee was formed led by Professor Shamsuzzaman Khan (late), former chairman of Bangla Academy. Journalist Zafar Wazed, director general of Bangladesh Press Institute, was made the member secretary of the committee. The other members of the committee are prominent historians and writer Muntasir Uddin Khan Mamun, former Deputy director general of Bangladesh Betar Ashfaqur Rahman, Director General of Bangladesh Betar Hosne Ara Talukder, Director General of the Department of Film and Publications, M Golam Kibria and Director General of Bangladesh Television SM Harun-ur-Rashid.

Besides, the court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why directives should not be given for attaching to the constitution the accurate speech delivered by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 7 March 1971.