Committee for Hindu wing of Jamaat-e-Islami formed in Rangpur

A committee for a Hindu wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has been formed in Pirgachha, Rangpur.

Bhavesh Chandra Barman, an assistant professor at Mirzapur Degree College, was appointed president, and Bijon Chandra Das, a medicine trader, was named general secretary.

The committee was announced on Friday (25 October) during a discussion and exchange meeting held at the Upazila Jamaat office with members of the Hindu community.

Tapas Chandra Roy, a demonstrator at Devi Chowdhurani Degree College, has been appointed as vice president; Kisamat Jhinia as assistant secretary; Sudharanjan Barman as president of Sanatan Sangha; and Prabash Chandra Barman, an assistant teacher at Deuty School and College, as treasurer.

Abdur Jabbar, the ameer of the Sadar Union branch of Jamaat, announced the committee.

The meeting was conducted by Union Jamaat's organisational secretary Hafez Idris Ali.