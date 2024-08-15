Committee formed to stop use of subordinate police officers for personal tasks, posting trade

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has formed a three-member review committee to stop the use of subordinate police officers for personal tasks and the corrupt practice of profiting from transfers of officers in the police force.

A notification signed by Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nazmul Islam, the chairman of the Police Reform Movement Committee, outlined the decision today (15 August).

On 11 August, a discussion meeting was held regarding the matter at the Ministry of Home Affairs, chaired by the ministry's Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, in response to the 11-point demand of the Police Reform Movement.

Several other key decisions were made at the meeting which include merging the sergeant and sub-inspector posts, as well as merging the ASI (trained) and ASI (unarmed) posts.

The meeting also proposed that 75% of sub-inspector posts should be filled by departmental officers, while the remaining 25% should be filled through direct examinations.

To ensure public interest and efficient management, it was decided to stop the illegal towing business in the Traffic Department and to refrain from assigning case targets.

The three-member committee led by Additional DIG (Headquarters) Mia Masud Karim, have been given three working days to finalise the guidelines.

The other members are Additional DIG Milon Mahmud and Additional DIG Belal Uddin.