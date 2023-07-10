Committee formed to probe data leak from govt website

A committee has been formed to investigate the incident of leakage of five crore citizens' personal data from the government website.

"The Information and Communication Technology Division, at a meeting held on Monday, took the decision," State Minister of Information and Technology, Junaid Ahmed Palak, said.

He said the committee consists of intelligence agencies, police, and the ICT division of the ministry and asked it to submit the probe report within seven working days.

"The meeting also took a decision to form another committee to ensure the security of data on government websites," Palak also said.

TechCrunch, a leading United States-based online media outlet specialising in information technology, reported on 7 July that the personal information of millions of individuals had been compromised through a Bangladeshi government agency's website.

According to TechCrunch, the data leaks were discovered by Victor Markopoulos, a researcher at BitCrack Cyber Security, an international organisation based in South Africa that specialises in cyber security.