Bangladesh

BSS
29 October, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 07:57 pm

Committee formed to monitor enforcement of polythene ban

It will maintain communication with relevant field officials and, if necessary, will conduct field inspections

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has formed a five-member committee to monitor the ban on polythene shopping bags.

The committee has been formed to ensure the effective implementation of the ban on the use of polythene shopping bags from 1 November, a special step initiated by Environment Advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan, a ministry press release said. 

An additional secretary (Environment Pollution Control and Law Division) of the ministry has been made the convener of the committee.

Other members of the body included a joint secretary (environment-1), a deputy secretary (environment pollution control-1 and 2), and a senior assistant secretary (environment-3) of the ministry.

Starting on 1 November, the committee will monitor nationwide drives to enforce the polythene ban. It will maintain communication with relevant field officials and, if necessary, will conduct field inspections. 

In addition, the Department of Environment (DoE) will form a separate committee to this end. This committee will send daily updates on enforcement activities to the ministry's committee after 5pm. 
 

