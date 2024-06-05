Committee formed to investigate failure to send workers to Malaysia

Bangladesh

UNB
05 June, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 02:41 pm

A notice urges workers who missed the deadline to submit their details—including name, full address, mobile phone number, recruiting agency name, passport number, and a copy of the BMET smart card—via email to [email protected].

Malaysia-bound workers throng Dhaka&#039;s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday (31 May) after they failed to get tickets from the recruiting agencies on time. File Photo: TBS
Malaysia-bound workers throng Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday (31 May) after they failed to get tickets from the recruiting agencies on time. File Photo: TBS

A six-member probe committee has been established to investigate the failure of recruiting agencies to send workers to Malaysia by the 31 May deadline.

The Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry announced the formation of the committee, which is led by an additional secretary from the ministry. The committee will examine why workers were not sent to Malaysia despite having received approval and smart cards issued by the Bureau of Manpower Employment Training (BMET), according to a revised notice issued today.

The notice also urges workers who missed the deadline to submit their details—including name, full address, mobile phone number, recruiting agency name, passport number, and a copy of the BMET smart card—via email to [email protected].

Additionally, workers can lodge their complaints and submit their information through mobile phones and WhatsApp. The contact details are as follows:

- Gazi Md Shahed Anwar, Deputy Secretary of the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry: 01924277083

- Sazzad Hossain Sarkar, Deputy Secretary of BMET: 01715228307

Approximately 17,000 workers who had planned to go to Malaysia missed the deadline, said State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury, on Sunday.

