Committee formed to assess damage from flooding of forest land to create lake in Ctg

A nine-member committee has been formed by the Forest Department to evaluate the ecological and biodiversity damage caused by collapse of 500,000 trees in a protected forest enclave from Barahatia in Lohagara to Sonakania, to make way for a lake for fish farming.

The project involved flooding 2,500 acres of forest by building a dam at a mountain stream, starting in January 2021 and completed in March 2021.

The committee includes experts from the Department of Environment, Bangladesh Forest Research Institute, IUCN, Divisional Forest Officer of Bandarban, Director of Sitakunda Botanical Garden and Eco Park, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Divisional Forest Officer of Chattogram South Forest Division, and Professor Mohammad Jasimuddin from the Institute of Forestry and Environmental Science at Chattogram University (IFESCU).

They are tasked to report within seven days on the environmental impact of unauthorised dam construction in Satkania and Lohagara, along with suggestions for mitigation.

On 3 February, an operation led by the Chattogram South Forest Department successfully dismantled the dam, which led to the lake draining but also caused the flooding of the Sonakania union.

This resulted in the destruction of 156 homes, two bridges, sluice gates, crops over 23 hectares, and damage to businesses and schools.

Farmers have expressed concerns, saying the dam has disrupted natural water flow, affecting 4,255 acres of farmland.

Despite complaints, there was no significant government action until recently.

The Forest Department has filed five cases against 18 individuals, including the personal assistant of former MP of Chattogram-15 Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadvi, for their alleged involvement.

In the case filed on 3 February, Erfanul Karim, personal assistant to the former Member of Parliament for the Satkania-Lohagara constituency, Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi, was made defendant number 1.

Other individuals accused in this case include Nazir Ahmad, 50; Liton, 32; Abdul Matlab; and Abul Kalam.

Similarly, on 2 February, two additional cases were filed, implicating Nashir Uddin; Jamal Uddin; and Kamal Uddin.

These individuals have been accused in a case involving the cutting of 4,500 cubic feet of rock and the accumulation of 2,100 cubic feet of soil in piles.

Subsequently, on 4 February, another case was filed, naming Dil Mohammad alias Betto Saudagar, Saiful Islam, Shaha Alam, Abdur Rahim, and Khorshedul Alam as accused individuals.

Finally, on 5 February, 10 more individuals were accused, including Md Nasir Uddin, Manzoor Alam, Dil Mohammad alias Betto Saudagar, Morshed Alam, Saiful Islam, Abdur Rahim, Shaha Alam, Khorshedul Alam, Jamal Uddin, and Kamal Uddin.

Allegations against the accused include trespassing into the forest area and removing soil by cutting hills with a group of 14-15 people.

Subsequently, they established a farm for fish farming, posing a severe threat to the wildlife and biodiversity of the region.

Additionally, illegal fishing activities were conducted in the forest, constituting offences punishable by the law.

During its drive to dismantle the dam, the Forest Department recovered hill-cutting tools, such as spades, baskets, and shovels, from the site where approximately 16,800 cubic feet of hill has been cleared.