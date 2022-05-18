Committed to importance of free, independent press: Ambassador Haas

As seen by the global outpouring of support, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said they remain committed to the incredible body of journalistic work Shireen Abu Akleh did and to the importance of a free and independent press.

"The United States extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of renowned Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh," he wrote as the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Bangladesh opened a condolence book for the Palestinian veteran journalist.

Shireen was murdered by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin refugee camp north of Palestine while covering their assault and crimes against the Palestinian people there on 11 May.

The condolence book remained open from 16 to 18 May at the Embassy of Palestine in Dhaka, located in Baridhara.

Signing the book of condolences opened at the Embassy of Palestine in Dhaka, Turkish Ambassador in Dhaka Mustafa Osman Turan expressed, on behalf of the Turkish Embassy, deep sorrow at the murder of the brave Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the Jenin refugee camp on 11 May.