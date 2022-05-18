Committed to importance of free, independent press: Ambassador Haas

Bangladesh

UNB
18 May, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 06:09 pm

Related News

Committed to importance of free, independent press: Ambassador Haas

Palestine Embassy in Dhaka opens condolence book for journalist Shireen

UNB
18 May, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 06:09 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

As seen by the global outpouring of support, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said they remain committed to the incredible body of journalistic work Shireen Abu Akleh did and to the importance of a free and independent press.

"The United States extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of renowned Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh," he wrote as the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Bangladesh opened a condolence book for the Palestinian veteran journalist.

Shireen was murdered by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin refugee camp north of Palestine while covering their assault and crimes against the Palestinian people there on 11 May.

The condolence book remained open from 16 to 18 May at the Embassy of Palestine in Dhaka, located in Baridhara.

Signing the book of condolences opened at the Embassy of Palestine in Dhaka, Turkish Ambassador in Dhaka Mustafa Osman Turan expressed, on behalf of the Turkish Embassy, deep sorrow at the murder of the brave Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the Jenin refugee camp on 11 May.

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas / Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh / Free press

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

10h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

11h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

1h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

1h | Videos
How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

5h | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists