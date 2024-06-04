Committed to fulfilling PM's pledge to eliminate leprosy by 2030: Health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has said that the health department is committed to fulfilling the prime minister's pledge to eliminate leprosy by 2030.

To this end, the Ministry of Health is working tirelessly with government, non-government and international partners, he said at a meeting with Yohei Sasakawa, chairman of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, at the Secretariat on Tuesday morning.

Samanta informed Sasakawa that the Bangladesh government has made great strides in eliminating leprosy. In 1991, the leprosy prevalence rate was 13.6 per 10,000, which has now been reduced to 0.18 due to the government's relentless efforts.

He further said that a detailed action plan has already been taken to achieve zero leprosy by the stipulated time. To this end, various efforts are underway, including early detection of leprosy, ensuring proper treatment, rehabilitation of leprosy patients, capacity building of health workers, and raising social awareness. Leprosy elimination is being given priority under the 5th Health, Population and Nutrition Sector Program.

The health minister thanked Sasakawa for his contribution to the elimination of leprosy in Bangladesh. He also requested the Sasakawa Peace Foundation to come forward to build a specialised hospital for leprosy patients in Bangladesh.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Rokeya Sultana, Secretary of the Health Services Division Md Jahangir Alam, along with representatives of the Nippon Foundation were present at the time, among others.