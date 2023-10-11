Commitment of political parties needed to address climate risk: Experts

A commitment of political parties is needed to address the climate risk Bangladesh faces, climate experts and representatives of civil society said.

They made this call at National Dialogue on Mobilising Political Commitment to Address Climate Crisis held in Dhaka on Wednesday (11 October). Bangladesh Center for Advanced Studies (BCAS) Executive Director Dr Atiq Rahman chaired the National Dialogue, said a press release.

Among the participants were Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh Farah Kabir, Executive Director of COAST Foundation Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chairman of the Department of Geology and Environment Mohammad Abdul Quader, CANSA Bangladesh Chairperson Rabeya Begum, AOSED Executive Director Shamim Arfeen, Executive Director of CDP Jahangir Hasan Masum, Deputy Executive Director of DORP Md. Zubair Hasan, Coordinator of Sundarbans and Coastal Protection Movement Nikhil Chandra Bhadra, General Secretary of Pani Adhikar Committee Humayun Kabir Boby, President of Coastal Voice of Bangladesh Abu Hena Mostafa Jamal, and Al Imran of CPRD .

The speakers in the dialogue said that climate change has taken an aggressive form. By the year 2050, this danger will become direr. 

"To change this situation, regardless of the party, we need to talk together here. That declaration should be made in the election manifesto," the speakers said. 

They also asked to ensure transparency and accountability in project approval of the Climate Change Trust Fund and prioritise adaptation in project approval.

A national policy and position must be taken by involving the affected people, they added.

 

