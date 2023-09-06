Commissioning work begins at Ghorasal Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory

Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

Commissioning activities have begun at Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurating the programme.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said that the entire work of Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory is being completed ahead of the scheduled time stipulated by the foreign company which was given the contract for this project.

Already 95-98% of the activities have been completed. This environmentally friendly fertiliser factory will go into experimental production this month, he added.

He also said that the largest fertiliser factory is being established in Bangladesh through the implementation of the project called "Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertiliser Project" which will play a big role in the progress of Bangladesh.

"The establishment of the new fertiliser plant will save huge amount of foreign exchange as well as reduce dependence on import of fertilisers, increase self-sufficiency in agriculture and create employment opportunities in the country," added the minister

Once the implementation of the project is completed, 2,800 tonne per day (annually 9,24,000 tonnes) of granular urea fertiliser will be produced.

The cost of the "Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertiliser Project" has been estimated at Tk15,500 crore.

Work on various plants of the project is nearing completion. Already the project's ammonia plant, urea plant and utilities are visible, reads a press release.

The construction work of the Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory started in Narsingdi district in October 2018, but after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, the foundation stone was officially laid by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 21 April 2022.

During the inauguration of the commissioning work today also present were State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumdar MP, local MP Dr Anwarul Ashraf Khan, Industry Secretary Zakia Sultana, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation Chairman Md Saidur Rahman and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries SM Alam.

Ghorashal-Palash Fertiliser Project Director Rajiur Rahman Mallick and representatives of contractor organisations and related officials were also present.

