Commercial seaweed cultivation: A new frontier of blue economy

Bangladesh is starting commercial seaweed cultivation, opening a new frontier of the blue economy.

Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has commenced commercial cultivation and marketing of seaweed following a successful pilot project funded by the World Bank.

Professor M Nurul Absar Khan of Fishing and Postharvest Technology at Chattogram Veterinary University and lead researcher of the project underscores the favourable conditions for seaweed growth—cool weather, clean and clear saltwater.

Identified through water sample testing, Cox's Bazar's Salsa Beach and Ukhiya's Mankhali emerged as prime locations for seaweed cultivation.

Engaging 25 experienced fishermen from these areas, the project aims to showcase seawater's potential beyond fishing, emphasising its versatility as a valuable resource. Researchers have identified key seaweed varieties suitable for cultivation, including Gracilaria and Ulva Intestinalis.

Seaweed cultivation in Bangladesh is optimised from September to March, with a harvest frequency of 15-20 days. The seaweed undergoes thorough washing and drying through using solar tunnel, solar tray, and open net dryer methods.

Chattogram Veterinary University has introduced three seaweed-based products—dry seaweed, seaweed powder and seaweed chips or laver sheets.

Seaweed, a staple in Japanese cuisine, is being packaged at Chattogram Veterinary University's lab, offering an affordable alternative to imported seaweed available at higher prices in supermarkets. Each 100 grams of Chattogram Veterinary University's seaweed contains 7% protein and 66-69% minerals, including calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron and phosphorus.

To create awareness and a market for this nutritious food, Chattogram Veterinary University's marketing team conducts regular campaigns at various locations in the city. The university's food outlet offers dry seaweed (50g for Tk75), seaweed laver (12 pieces for Tk165), and seaweed powder (100g for Tk125).

Researchers anticipate a potential two to three times profit per kilogram of seaweed after production, with a production cost not exceeding Tk500 per kilogram. Seaweed, widely consumed in countries like China, Korea and Japan, holds the promise of becoming a major player in Bangladesh's blue economy.

The World Bank project, aiming for a $25 billion market by 2028, recognizes the current global demand for 13 million metric tons of seaweed, valued at $15 billion. Even before this initiative, entrepreneurs like Jahanara Islam and local communities have been involved in seaweed cultivation in Cox's Bazar.

Prof Md Faisal, research coordinator of the project, envisions seaweed as a significant tool for the blue economy due to its rich mineral and vitamin content, potentially becoming the future superfood of the sea.

Chattogram Veterinary University encourages investment in this low-risk sector and provides information and technical assistance for interested institutions or entrepreneurs.

With interest growing, several companies in Bangladesh have expressed interest in marketing Chattogram Veterinary University-produced seaweed. Prof Faisal anticipates signing a contract with one of these companies in the coming week, marking a crucial step toward integrating seaweed into Bangladesh's economic landscape.