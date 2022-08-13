Commercial leasing of Patenga beach illegal: Ctg Forum

Forum for Planned Chittagong has said the initiative by Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) to commercially lease a part of Patenga beach in Chattogram is illegal.

Recently, CDA proposed to commercially lease out two zones in a 1.5km area stretched on both sides of the 7.5km wide seashore for 25 years.

"The authority does not have the right to rent out a public property," representatives of the civil society, also the members of the forum, deduced in a press conference organised at Chattogram Press Club Saturday.

While presenting his keynote paper, Engineer Subhash Barua, vice president of the organisation, noted that Chattogram city does not even have a quarter of open space for relaxation and entertainment purposes compared to that of any advanced city in the world.

"While all big cities of the developed world are fighting to protect their open spaces, Chattogram has been narrowing its option for public entertainment," he said adding that incident of renting out public places or paying to access beach areas is unprecedented.

Photo: TBS

Mentioning the High Court's order regarding the encroachment and pollution of Turag River Subhash Barua asserted Chittagong Development Authority does not reserve the right to legally lease out any space.

He also claimed that the initiative of commercial leasing was taken to cover the maintenance cost of Chattogram Outer Ring Road, a project aimed to create vast tourism opportunities in the area but has been damaged due to lack of proper preservation.

"In view of the entertainment and relaxation for the visitors, arrangements like boat trips, cafes, restaurants, various shops, sports facilities etc can be built and managed under the control of the city authority. This was both profits, as well as the safety benefits of the tourist.," the forum suggested.

The president of the Forum for Planned Chittagong, economist Muhammad Sikandar Khan said, "I had the opportunity to travel Honolulu Beach of Hawaii. Even the hotels on the beach are not obstructing the movement of tourists. Any person can travel anywhere inside the hotel. No one will question."

"Circuit House Grounds and Fayez Lake were handed over to commercial institutions. Now it is impossible to bring them back for the public. A movement was also made a few days ago to keep the CRB open. If Patenga Beach, now the open environment, is constricted by ticketing, then it may constrict more in the future. Nature should be kept open for enjoyment."

The forum president urged people to come forward to save Patenga beach.

A letter has been sent to the CDA and the concerned ministry to stop the initiative, he added.

The forum leaders announced that they will hold roundtable meeting and take legal action if necessary after seeing the authorities' response.

Engineer ABMA Bached, Vice President Architect Ahmed Jinnur Chowdhury, Member Nazim Uddin, Joint-Organising Secretary Taslima Muna, and others from the Forum for Planned Chittagong were also present.

Shahriar Khaled, member of the Forum for Planned Chittagong, moderated the programme.