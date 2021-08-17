Commerce Ministry serves show-cause notice to E-Orange over customer harassment

Bangladesh

Abul Kashem
17 August, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 08:29 pm

Commerce Ministry serves show-cause notice to E-Orange over customer harassment

The Ministry of Commerce issued a show cause notice to the e-commerce platform E-Orange following media reports and customer complaints that it is not delivering products on time while taking advance payment from customers. 

The ministry has asked the e-commerce platform to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against it, requiring a reply within seven days after receiving the show-cause letter. 

The e-commerce platform has also been asked to provide information on the number of customers from whom it has taken money in advance but did not deliver products to, and the amount of money they took against the orders till 31 July. 

The ministry also sought the company's wealth statement, its liabilities, and current capital holdings, for the same timespan. 

It also wanted to know the amount if there is any arrear to suppliers.

Earlier, a Dhaka court sent E-Orange owners - Sonia Mehjabin and her husband Masukur Rahman, to jail after agitated customers filed a case against five people, including the owners, with Gulshan Police Station bringing allegation of embezzling Tk1,100 crore. 

 

 

