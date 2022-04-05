Commerce minister slammed in Parliament for price hike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 05:24 pm

Related News

Commerce minister slammed in Parliament for price hike

BNP and Jatiya Party MPs said despite being an experienced businessman, the minister has failed to control the syndicate who are responsible for the price surges

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 05:24 pm
File Photo of Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi
File Photo of Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has faced harsh criticism from the opposition leaders in Parliament for failing to keep the price hikes of commodities in check.

BNP and Jatiya Party MPs said despite being an experienced businessman, the minister has failed to control the syndicate who are responsible for the price surges.

In response, the minister said, "I have been doing business for 40 years and doing politics for 56 years."

He questioned if it was a crime that he happens to be a businessman.

Taking part in the discussion on "Trade Organisation Bill-2022" Tuesday (5 April), BNP's Harunur Rashid MP said the whole capital suffered from gas crisis.

"Gas prices, oil prices are all being increased. The government has failed to control commodity prices," he said.

He also noted that there are questions about whether businessmen are amassing wealth by becoming public representatives.

"The syndicate is controlling the market from the sphere of power," he added.

BNP MP Rumin Farhana said in 15 days the syndicate has withdrawn Tk1,000 crore by increasing the price of edible oil.

"The syndicate is the government. There is no difference between government and syndicate," she said.

Jatiya Party MP Pir Fazlur Rahman said that the commerce minister is a gentleman but he cannot control the syndicate.

"As much as he is trying to reduce the price by reducing VAT, in fact, the price of the product in the market has not decreased so much," said the MP

Responding to remarks by opposition lawmakers, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said he never blamed the Russia-Ukrain war for the surge in the price of edible oil.

"Oil prices are set every month. Now the price of edible oil has risen on the world market," he said adding the government does not control business anywhere. 

There is no reason to think that the government is the syndicate, said the minister. 

"The government is trying (to control price hike). The Prime Minister is constantly following up," added Tipu Munshi. 
 

Top News

Commerce Minister / price hike / Parliament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

6h | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

5h | Habitat
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

7h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

7h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

9h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

9h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release