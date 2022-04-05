Commerce minister slammed in Parliament for price hike

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has faced harsh criticism from the opposition leaders in Parliament for failing to keep the price hikes of commodities in check.

BNP and Jatiya Party MPs said despite being an experienced businessman, the minister has failed to control the syndicate who are responsible for the price surges.

In response, the minister said, "I have been doing business for 40 years and doing politics for 56 years."

He questioned if it was a crime that he happens to be a businessman.

Taking part in the discussion on "Trade Organisation Bill-2022" Tuesday (5 April), BNP's Harunur Rashid MP said the whole capital suffered from gas crisis.

"Gas prices, oil prices are all being increased. The government has failed to control commodity prices," he said.

He also noted that there are questions about whether businessmen are amassing wealth by becoming public representatives.

"The syndicate is controlling the market from the sphere of power," he added.

BNP MP Rumin Farhana said in 15 days the syndicate has withdrawn Tk1,000 crore by increasing the price of edible oil.

"The syndicate is the government. There is no difference between government and syndicate," she said.

Jatiya Party MP Pir Fazlur Rahman said that the commerce minister is a gentleman but he cannot control the syndicate.

"As much as he is trying to reduce the price by reducing VAT, in fact, the price of the product in the market has not decreased so much," said the MP

Responding to remarks by opposition lawmakers, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said he never blamed the Russia-Ukrain war for the surge in the price of edible oil.

"Oil prices are set every month. Now the price of edible oil has risen on the world market," he said adding the government does not control business anywhere.

There is no reason to think that the government is the syndicate, said the minister.

"The government is trying (to control price hike). The Prime Minister is constantly following up," added Tipu Munshi.

