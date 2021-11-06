Commerce minister seeks more Canadian investments in Bangladesh 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 09:54 pm

The Canadian investors will benefit if they invest in Bangladesh and the Bangladesh government will provide all the necessary assistance to the entrepreneurs in this regard, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, who is currently visiting Canada.

"Trade and economic relations between the two countries are long-standing. Both countries have ample opportunities to increase trade and investment. Bangladesh is now an attractive and lucrative place to invest," said the commerce minister during a meeting with Jeremy Harrison, trade and export development minister, and David Merritt, agriculture minister of the Saskatchewan provincial government in Canada on Thursday.

According to a press release from the commerce ministry, Tipu Munshi said the Bangladesh government is providing package facilities to domestic and foreign investors. The formality of investment has been simplified. The services are being provided to the investors through the one stop service centre.

The commerce minister further said on the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the work of setting up 100 special economic zones in important places across the country is progressing fast. Economic activities have already started in several of them. Many countries of the world have already invested in these economic zones.

He said, "The investment-friendly policy of the Bangladesh government has been able to attract domestic and foreign investors. It is possible to increase trade and commerce between the two countries through Canadian investment and the use of technology. Canada can also make a significant contribution to agriculture." 

Many Bangladeshi students are studying in Canada and the country can increase educational and technical cooperation, he added.

At the meeting, the Canadian delegation praised Bangladesh's development, saying Bangladesh's investment policy and environment are quite good. They also said Canada is trying to increase trade and investment in Bangladesh.

Jodi Banks, deputy minister for Trade and Export Development of the Saskatchewan provincial government, Stephen Visscher CBE, chief operating officer of the Global Institute of Food Security, Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary (Export) of the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh, Shakil Mahmud, Counsellor (commerce) at High Commission for Bangladesh in Ottawa, Canada were also present at the meeting.

