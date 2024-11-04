Commerce adviser calls for technological advances to boost shrimp production

Bangladesh

UNB
04 November, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 08:31 pm

Commerce Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed holds an exchange of views with the leaders of the Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association in the conference room of the Ministry of Finance at the Bangladesh Secretariat today (4 November). Photo: UNB
Commerce Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed holds an exchange of views with the leaders of the Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association in the conference room of the Ministry of Finance at the Bangladesh Secretariat today (4 November). Photo: UNB

Commerce Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed today (4 November) highlighted the importance of technological innovation to boost shrimp production in Bangladesh.

"Shrimp production is declining due to our reliance on traditional methods. We need to adopt technology to enhance shrimp production," he said during an exchange of views with the leaders of the Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association in the conference room of the Ministry of Finance at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

He noted that while there is strong international demand for Bangladeshi shrimp, production is declining due to reliance on traditional methods. 

"If production is not increased, exports will not increase," he stated.

Dr Salehuddin highlighted recent government efforts to enhance the investment climate by revamping the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA).

He urged business leaders to invest more in the private sector to capitalise on these improvements.

Kazi Belayet Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA), raised concerns about the processing factories' inability to fully utilise their capacity due to a lack of raw materials over the past decade.

He noted a continuous decline in export volumes, exacerbated by the impacts of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, which have reduced both demand and prices for shrimp and fish in Bangladesh.

In light of these challenges, association leaders called for shrimp to be declared an agricultural product, similar to jute.

They also urged the establishment of dedicated economic zones for the shrimp industry in Khulna and Chattogram, the implementation of a separate interest rate for shrimp exports, and the disbursement of outstanding cash assistance.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Abdur Rahim Khan, along with other association leaders, including Senior Vice President Ashraf Hossain Masud and member Shyamal Das.
 
 

