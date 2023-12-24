Dhaka trade fair delayed due to election

Next year's Dhaka International Trade Fair will not be held before 15 January owing to delays incurred by the upcoming general elections and the formation of a new national government.

The monthlong fair could be delayed further to 20 January, Mahbubur Rahman, a director at the Export Promotion Bureau, confirmed the deferment to The Business Standard on Sunday.

Earlier, the export promotion agency's steering committee had decided to hold the monthlong trade fair from 15 January instead of the usual 1 January starting date to make way for the 7 January national polls. But now, expecting further election-related delays from poll result announcement and government formation, the Ministry of Commerce could further defer the trade fair.

In the remotest case, the Export Promotion Bureau expects the fair would start any day between 20 and 25 January.

Mahbubur Rahman told The Business Standard that nearly all the arrangements for the grand programme have been completed. Now, they are only awaiting a fixed date. The prime minister or the president would hopefully inaugurate the fair, Mahbubur said.

Since its inception in 1995, local companies have used the Dhaka International Trade Fair as a means of introducing their brands.

The Ministry of Commerce and Export Promotion Bureau jointly organise the fair at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in the capital.