Commemorative stamp, e-Book launched on 50 years of Bangladesh-Thai diplomatic ties

Bangladesh and Thailand are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations in a befitting manner, as a part of which an event to unveil a commemorative stamp and launching of an e-Book was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (30 October).

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and the visiting Thai Permanent Secretary-designate Sarun Charoensuwan jointly unveiled the commemorative stamp and launched the e-Book at a ceremony, said a press release.



On this occasion, Foreign Secretary paid his rich tribute to the Father of the Nation and to the martyrs of our Great War of Liberation, and paid his homage to the late King Bhumibol of Thailand for his historic role vis-a-vis our independence.



In their remarks, both the foreign secretary and permanent secretary expressed happiness at the friendly and multidimensional bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Thailand that flourished over the last five decades and evolved from strength to strength, reads an official press release of the foreign ministry.



Both of them stressed the importance of maintaining the momentum of the friendly and constructive bilateral engagements for raising the relations to a strategic level. They called for further exploring the untapped potentials for mutual benefits of the two neighbouring countries.



It may be mentioned that Thailand recognised Bangladesh on 5 October 1972 being one of the few countries that extended recognition to an independent and sovereign Bangladesh very early into her independence.