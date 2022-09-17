Comedian Abu Hena Rony among five burnt in Gazipur gas balloon explosion 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 September, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 11:56 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Total five people, including comedian Abu Hena Rony, sustained burn injuries after helium balloons exploded at a programme in Gazipur. 

The tragic incident occurred during an event marking the fourth founding anniversary of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) on Friday evening.

The others injured have been identified as – Zillur Rahman, Mosharraf Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Imran Hossain.

The five injured were first taken to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Gazipur.

Of them, Rony, Mosharraf and Zillur were shifted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) with critical injuries.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Resident Surgeon of SHNIBPS Dr SM Ayub Hossain, said, "Around 25% of the surface area of the comedian's body was burnt in the explosion. His respiratory tracts and an ear have been burnt. 

"He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital's ICU."

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was attending the event as the chief guest.

According to sources, some gas balloons were kept on the stage during the GMP programme yesterday (15 September).

The home minister was supposed to release the balloons but failed to do so despite several attempts. 

Later he along with other guests went to the main stage and the unexploded balloons were taken at the back.

Some minutes later a loud explosion was heard that left five persons injured including the renowned comedian. 

