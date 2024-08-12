Come back to Bangladesh, don't create any uproar: Sakhawat to Hasina

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 04:35 pm

M Sakhawat Hossain (L), Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Collected
M Sakhawat Hossain (L), Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Collected

Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain today (12 August) called on the recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to return to Bangladesh. 

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the leaders of the Hindu Mohajote at the Secretariat, Sakhawat said, "You [Hasina] went voluntarily. You should come back to your country again. But don't create any uproar. Then people will be more angry."

The home affairs adviser also said, "After the fall of Jatiyo Party leader Hussain Muhammad Ershad, he was told that if he wanted to go abroad, he could go or he could go to jail. He went to jail. 

Home affairs adviser urges AL to focus on reformation

"You [Sheikh Hasina] should also come back. Don't push the country into anarchy. Rebuild your party with new faces."

In response to a question about banning Jamaat-e-Islami, he said, "It was not done by us [interim government]. If any instructions in this regard go from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ministry of Law, then they will take the decision."

He also said, "No political party should be banned. Such is done to achieve political motives. But it is different if it is a militant organisation."

