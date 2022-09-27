Colourful rally, festivities mark World Tourism Day 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A colourful rally was brought out in Dhaka on Tuesday morning marking World Tourism Day 2022.

The theme for this year's celebration is "Rethinking Tourism" – as the country overcomes the adverse effects of Covid-19.

Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) and Bangladesh Tourism Board have jointly organised various programmes at the Parjatan Bhaban in Agargaon to observe the day.

A rally – organised by the BTB under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism – started from Parjatan Bhaban (tourism building) premises in Agargaon in the capital at around 7:30am.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Parjatan Corporation has declared a 30% discount on its various services, including food festivals, live cooking shows and accommodation in its hotels and motels.

A rickshaw rally will be held at the Gulshan-Baridhara Diplomatic Area under the joint initiative of BPC and the Tourist Guide Association on the occasion.

BPC's travel unit will also operate three city tours for students and underprivileged people at low cost and free of charge respectively.

To mark the day, a week-long beach carnival has been organised to attract more tourists to the world's longest beach in Cox' Bazar. The Cox's Bazar district administration and the Beach Management Committee will launch the tourism fair and beach carnival on Tuesday morning.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

On occasion of the festival, more than 500 hotels, motels, guesthouses, and cottages in the city are offering 30-70% discount.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation has been celebrating 27 September as Tourism Day since 1980 marking the date as the founding day of the organisation.

