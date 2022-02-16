College student reportedly gang-raped for 4 days in Dhaka

A college student has been reportedly gang-raped for the last four days in the capital and now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital's One Stop Crisis Centre.

DMCH police outpost's Inspector Bacchu Miah, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The college student was picked up on 12 February morning from Lalbagh area of the capital and was held hostage for four days.

She was rescued from the TSC area of Dhaka University on Wednesday (16 February) evening and was taken to Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital. Emergency department doctors admitted her to the One Stop Crisis Center.

The gang rape victim said that she is an eleventh grader in a college in Dhaka.

"Last Saturday (12 February) at around 10am I left home to go for private tuition. When I reached the 10 number lane of Lalbagh, two persons allegedly named Shuvo and Alamin picked me up and took me to an unknown place. I could not remember the place where they raped me and forced me to consume drugs. They have been torturing me for the last four days," the victim broke in tears.

The victim also said that the perpetrators dropped her in front of the Raju memorial sculpture of TSC of Dhaka University at around 3:15pm on Wednesday.

Shamima Akhter, a pedestrian who rescued the girl from TSC, told the journalists quoting the victim that the rapists had left her in TSC area.

"Later I rescued her and brought her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The victim's family has been informed", she added.

Inspector Bachchu Miah said, Shahbagh police station has been informed about the matter.