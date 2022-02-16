College student reportedly gang-raped for 4 days in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 09:46 pm

Related News

College student reportedly gang-raped for 4 days in Dhaka

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 09:46 pm
College student reportedly gang-raped for 4 days in Dhaka

A college student has been reportedly gang-raped for the last four days in the capital and now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital's One Stop Crisis Centre. 

DMCH police outpost's Inspector Bacchu Miah, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

The college student was picked up on 12 February morning from Lalbagh area of the capital and was held hostage for four days.

She was rescued from the TSC area of Dhaka University on Wednesday (16 February) evening and was taken to Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital. Emergency department doctors admitted her to the One Stop Crisis Center.

The gang rape victim said that she is an eleventh grader in a college in Dhaka. 

"Last Saturday (12 February) at around 10am I left home to go for private tuition. When I reached the 10 number lane of Lalbagh, two persons allegedly named Shuvo and Alamin picked me up and took me to an unknown place. I could not remember the place where they raped me and forced me to consume drugs. They have been torturing me for the last four days," the victim broke in tears. 

The victim also said that the perpetrators dropped her in front of the Raju memorial sculpture of TSC of Dhaka University at around 3:15pm on Wednesday.

Shamima Akhter, a pedestrian who rescued the girl from TSC, told the journalists quoting the victim that the rapists had left her in TSC area. 

"Later I rescued her and brought her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The victim's family has been informed", she added. 

Inspector Bachchu Miah said, Shahbagh police station has been informed about the matter. 

Top News

Gang Rape / college student / Dhaka Medical College Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

10h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

8h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

11h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

1h | Videos
RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

2h | Videos
Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

4h | Videos
Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work