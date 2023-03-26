​​​​​​​College student crushed under train in Uttara

A college student was crushed under the wheels of a train in the capital's Uttara on Sunday (26 March).

The deceased, Ahmed Sani Hanif, 18, was a student of Habibullah Model School and College.

"He died on the spot falling under the train wheels around 5am," said Sanu Mong Marma, in charge of Airport police outpost.

The tragic accident occurred when Sani was returning home from the mosque after Fajr prayer.

His body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for autopsy.