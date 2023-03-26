​​​​​​​College student crushed under train in Uttara

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 05:19 pm

Related News

​​​​​​​College student crushed under train in Uttara

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 05:19 pm
​​​​​​​College student crushed under train in Uttara

A college student was crushed under the wheels of a train in the capital's Uttara on Sunday (26 March).

The deceased, Ahmed Sani Hanif, 18, was a student of Habibullah Model School and College.

"He died on the spot falling under the train wheels around 5am," said Sanu Mong Marma, in charge of Airport police outpost.

The tragic accident occurred when Sani was returning home from the mosque after Fajr prayer.

His body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for autopsy.

Top News

Train accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

6h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

6h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

7h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

7h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

1h | TBS Stories
Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

2h | TBS SPORTS
Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

7h | TBS World
Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year