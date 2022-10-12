College student among 2 killed in Narayanganj road accident 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 October, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 01:18 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least two people, including a college student, have been killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway. 

The accident occured when a passenger bus rammed a parked CNG near the Palla area of Araihazar, Narayanganj, at around 9am on Wednesday.

The deceased are – Nafiz, 18, a student of Government Safar Ali College in Araihazar, and Dulal 50.

According to police and eyewitnesses, an overspeeding bus of Bandhan Transport lost control and rammed into a parked CNG on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway early this morning.

The two people inside the CNG were killed on the spot.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Highway Police Bhulta Outpost Inspector Faruk Hossain said, "The bodies of the victims have been recovered. The killer bus has been seized but the driver and his helper managed to flee. 

"A case will be filed in this regard. Efforts are underway to catch the culprits."

