College principal arrested for beating students with metal pipe

Police on Monday arrested a college principal for beating up 16 students with a metal pipe in Panditpara of Narsingdi district.

The accused, Amir Hossain Gazi, is the principal of Palash Thana Central College, confirmed Palash police station OC Elias Mia.

He said, "Necessary legal action will be taken against him upon further investigation."

Speaking with The Business Standard, students of class XII of the institution said that some of them did not attend a class on Sunday thinking the course teacher was absent.

On Monday, the principal entered their class and started beating them up with a metal pipe for missing the class on the previous day.

The incident received widespread anger and criticism after the photos of the wounded students started circulating on different social media platforms.

Swadhinur Rahman, one of the victims, wrote on Facebook, "Teachers are like our guardians. However, none of my parents has ever beaten me like this."

"Not only me but most of the class sustained injuries today (9 May). Although it is prohibited to raise hands-on students – those who have made education a business are doing such acts."

Another victim of the incident, Sohail Mia, told reporters, "The principal took three metal pipes and a glass of water to the class.

"When he got tired of beating us, he sipped on water and resumed his barbaric act. This nightmare went on for a long time."

While clarifying his position to the media before getting nabbed, Amir Hossain Gazi claimed, "I merely have scolded the students.

"Now some people are trying to tarnish my image by making an issue out of it."

Responding to the development, District Secondary Education Officer Gautam Mitra said that a three-member probe body, led by Upazila Education Officer Milon Krishna Haldar, has been formed to investigate the matter.