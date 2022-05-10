College principal arrested for beating students with metal pipe

Bangladesh

10 May, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 12:15 pm

Related News

College principal arrested for beating students with metal pipe

10 May, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 12:15 pm
College principal arrested for beating students with metal pipe

Police on Monday arrested a college principal for beating up 16 students with a metal pipe in Panditpara of Narsingdi district.

The accused, Amir Hossain Gazi, is the principal of Palash Thana Central College, confirmed Palash police station OC Elias Mia.

He said, "Necessary legal action will be taken against him upon further investigation."

Speaking with The Business Standard, students of class XII of the institution said that some of them did not attend a class on Sunday thinking the course teacher was absent.

On Monday, the principal entered their class and started beating them up with a metal pipe for missing the class on the previous day.

The incident received widespread anger and criticism after the photos of the wounded students started circulating on different social media platforms.

Swadhinur Rahman, one of the victims, wrote on Facebook, "Teachers are like our guardians. However, none of my parents has ever beaten me like this."

"Not only me but most of the class sustained injuries today (9 May). Although it is prohibited to raise hands-on students – those who have made education a business are doing such acts." 

Another victim of the incident, Sohail Mia, told reporters, "The principal took three metal pipes and a glass of water to the class. 

"When he got tired of beating us, he sipped on water and resumed his barbaric act. This nightmare went on for a long time."

While clarifying his position to the media before getting nabbed, Amir Hossain Gazi claimed, "I merely have scolded the students. 

"Now some people are trying to tarnish my image by making an issue out of it."

Responding to the development, District Secondary Education Officer Gautam Mitra said that a three-member probe body, led by Upazila Education Officer Milon Krishna Haldar, has been formed to investigate the matter.

 

Top News / Education

principal / College / beating

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

20m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

40m | Panorama
After the completion of the training phase, the women are connected to urban buyers and Protibha forwards the orders, placed on their online marketplace, to the women. Photo: Courtesy

Protibha: Helping marginalised women realise their potential

4h | Panorama
Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

2h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

13h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

21h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021