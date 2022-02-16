College girl raped for four days in city

A college student has reportedly been gang-raped for the last four days after she was abducted in the capital city on Saturday.

She is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Inspector Bacchu Miah of DMCH police outpost told The Business Standard.

The victim told TBS that she is an eleventh grader at a college in the capital city.

"Last Saturday [12 February] around 10 am, I left home to go for private tuition. When I reached the Lalbagh area, two people named Shuvo and Alamin abducted me."

"They, later, took me to an unknown place and assaulted sexually and physically for four days by applying drugs forcibly," she said, breaking down in tears.

The victim was rescued from the TSC area of Dhaka University and taken to the hospital on Wednesday evening.

The perpetrators dropped her in front of the Raju memorial sculpture of TSC of Dhaka University at around 3.15 pm on Wednesday, the girl added.

Quoting the victim, Shamima Akhter, a pedestrian who rescued the girl from TSC, told the journalists, "The rapists had left the victim in the TSC area. Later, I rescued and brought her to the hospital. The victim's family has been informed."

Bachchu Miah said, "We have informed Shahbagh police station of the matter," he added.