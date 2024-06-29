Collective efforts of public representatives, govt officials a must for Smart Bangladesh: LGRD minister

Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam addresses the inauguration ceremony of the Cashless Smart Service Programme for union parishads of Dhaka district today (29 June). Photo: UNB

Minister of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives Md Tajul Islam has emphasised the necessity of collaborative efforts between public representatives and government officials towards building a "Smart Bangladesh".

He stressed the importance of mutual respect of the groups, stressing that joint efforts are essential for achieving national development goals.

The minister said these while addressing as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Cashless Smart Service Programme for union parishads of Dhaka district, organised by Dhaka District Administration at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

He lauded the launch of the cashless smart service programme as a significant milestone in the journey towards a Smart Bangladesh and transitioning to a cashless system will greatly enhance revenue collection.

The minister emphasised that this service should not be confined to Dhaka district alone but should be expanded nationwide to all union parishads.

"The introduction of cashless smart services will not only increase revenue collection but also reduce public inconvenience," the minister added.

"In the past, people were reluctant to pay utility bills due to the long wait times in queues. Now, with cashless smart services, citizens can easily pay their holding taxes using the bKash app," he said.

Chaired by Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman, lawmakers Salman F Rahman, Benazir Ahmed and Sheikh Annear Kali Putul, Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, secretary to the Local Government Division and Md Sabirul Islam, Dhaka divisional commissioner, among others, were present on the occasion.