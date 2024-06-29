Collective efforts of public representatives, govt officials a must for Smart Bangladesh: LGRD minister

Bangladesh

UNB
29 June, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 08:20 pm

Related News

Collective efforts of public representatives, govt officials a must for Smart Bangladesh: LGRD minister

He stressed the importance of mutual respect of the groups, stressing that joint efforts are essential for achieving national development goals.

UNB
29 June, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 08:20 pm
Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam addresses the inauguration ceremony of the Cashless Smart Service Programme for union parishads of Dhaka district today (29 June). Photo: UNB
Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam addresses the inauguration ceremony of the Cashless Smart Service Programme for union parishads of Dhaka district today (29 June). Photo: UNB

Minister of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives Md Tajul Islam has emphasised the necessity of collaborative efforts between public representatives and government officials towards building a "Smart Bangladesh".

He stressed the importance of mutual respect of the groups, stressing that joint efforts are essential for achieving national development goals.

The minister said these while addressing as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Cashless Smart Service Programme for union parishads of Dhaka district, organised by Dhaka District Administration at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He lauded the launch of the cashless smart service programme as a significant milestone in the journey towards a Smart Bangladesh and transitioning to a cashless system will greatly enhance revenue collection.

The minister emphasised that this service should not be confined to Dhaka district alone but should be expanded nationwide to all union parishads.

"The introduction of cashless smart services will not only increase revenue collection but also reduce public inconvenience," the minister added.

"In the past, people were reluctant to pay utility bills due to the long wait times in queues. Now, with cashless smart services, citizens can easily pay their holding taxes using the bKash app," he said.

Chaired by Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman, lawmakers Salman F Rahman, Benazir Ahmed and Sheikh Annear Kali Putul, Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, secretary to the Local Government Division and Md Sabirul Islam, Dhaka divisional commissioner, among others, were present on the occasion.

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

8h | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

Now | Videos
Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

1h | Videos
The Lucky files: From college teacher to 'overnight' millionaire

The Lucky files: From college teacher to 'overnight' millionaire

1h | Videos
Ramchandrapur canal rescue operation: Sadeeq Agro demolished

Ramchandrapur canal rescue operation: Sadeeq Agro demolished

2h | Videos