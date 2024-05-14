Collective commitment a must towards building greener, more inclusive future for Bangladesh: State minister

State Minister for Planning Shahiduzzaman Sarker at a seminar on 14 May. Photo: Courtesy

A collective commitment is needed towards building a greener and more inclusive future for Bangladesh, State Minister for Planning Shahiduzzaman Sarker said today (14 May).

During a seminar titled "Inclusive Green Business and the Situation of Northern Chars in Bangladesh", the state minister unveiled the findings of a study – a situational analysis of the riverine islands conducted by GreenTech Foundation Bangladesh with support from Cordaid Bangladesh and the SONGO project.

The research focused on the Rangpur division, particularly Kurigram (covering Chilmari, Char Rajibpur and Raumari Upazila) and Gaibandha (Sadar, Fulchhari, Sundarganj Upazila) districts, analysing the specific challenges faced by communities residing on sandbars, riverine chars, and island chars.

By understanding their vulnerabilities, the potential for green inclusive development can be explored to create sustainable economic opportunities while protecting the environment, said the study.

The seminar brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and civil society representatives to discuss innovative approaches to sustainable agriculture that prioritise environmental stewardship, social equity and economic prosperity.

Representatives from various sectors with a common purpose, advancing sustainable development and ensuring community well-being, joined the seminar.

The seminar, jointly organised by Cordaid Bangladesh and GreenTech Foundation, in collaboration with the Sustained Opportunities for Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project funded by the European Union, brought together delegates from prominent organisations, including the European Union, GIZ, USAID, UNDP, ADB, JICA, and other esteemed INGOs and NGOs.

Major Gen (Retd) Salah Uddin Miaji, MP, member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee, highlighted the critical need to address the challenges faced by these regions.

Team Leader- Green Inclusive Development and Social Protection, EU Delegation to Bangladesh Edwin Koekkoek, reiterated the EU's commitment as a key partner in pursuing sustainable development.

Deputy Head of Mission, Kingdom of the Netherlands Thijs Woudstra, representing a nation championing environmental responsibility and social equity, emphasised the importance of fostering inclusive green businesses.

Programme specialist at UNDP Bangladesh Arif M Faisal underscored the necessity of inclusive and sustainable development strategies.