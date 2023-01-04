Cold weather chills Bangladesh, lowest temperature recorded at Sreemangal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 11:18 am

People riding bikes amid dense fog and chilling wind. Photo: TBS
People riding bikes amid dense fog and chilling wind. Photo: TBS

People across Bangladesh are experiencing a cold wave of winter. Not just those living in the countryside, but city dwellers are also struggling to adjust to chills and shivers. 

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) in its latest update said the weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

The temperature in Bangladesh will be between 14-25 degrees celcius in the coming days, said a forecast by Weather.com.

The lowest temperature in the country today was logged at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar. Sreemangal logged the lowest temperature in the country for the second day in a row.

"The temperature was 9 degrees celsius after the temperature was recorded at 9am today, which is the lowest in the country today," Sreemangal Meteorological Centre Official Anisur Rahman told The Business Standard (TBS) on Wednesday  (4 January).

He added that the temperature may rise and fall in the next few days.

But the temperature has not increased for five consecutive days in the region.

BMD said that moderate to thick fog may occur in places including Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Mymensingh divisions.

During midnight till noon, light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere across the country during midnight to morning.

Night and day temperatures may fall slightly all over the country.
 

