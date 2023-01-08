Cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh; mercury drops to lowest 7.8°C in Jashore, Chuadanga

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping parts of the country and it may continue for two or three days, said Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD).

People of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and Tangail, Faridpur, Manikganj, Jashore, Chuadanga, Satkhira and Kushtia districts are bearing the brunt of the biting cold the most.

The inclement weather is causing immense suffering to low-income people who needed to work outside as well as the elderly and children. The sun has been mostly invisible in many parts of the country because of the foggy and gloomy weather.

Md Bazrul Rashid, a BMD meteorologist, while speaking with The Business Standard, said that temperatures in most parts of the country decreased over the past few days mainly due to dense fog not allowing sun rays to enter the atmosphere.

"This weather will persist for the next 2-3 days. The thick covering of fog across the country is expected to start clearing after 10 January.

"The lowest temperature on Sunday morning was recorded in Jashore and Chaudanga at 7.8°C. Capital Dhaka's current lowest temperature reading is 12.3°C. Day and night temperatures are to remain nearly unchanged," the BMD official added.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight till morning and it may continue at places till noon, he added.

Due to the reduced difference between day and night temperature, feelings of moderate to severe cold condition is likely over the country, he added.